‘I am single and unavailable’ -BBNaija’s Diane Russet opens on relationship status

Entertainment
By Olumide
Reality TV star Diane Russet celebrates 1million followers in Instagram

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star, Daine Russet in a recent statement has revealed her current relationship status.

Dianne made this public in a post she shared on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter as she issued a stern warning to her friends and colleagues.

According to Daine, she understands that people care but does not want to get involved in any relationship.

She added that she is single and unavailable, and anything she had in the past with anyone is a closed chapter.

“I understand people care, but please, I don’t want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues”.

“I am single and unavailable, chapter that has been closed let it remained closed. Any tweet disguised as a joke i will block #respectively love and light always”. She tweeted.

