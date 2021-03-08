‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the women in his life except Nengi

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Ozo took to Instagram to brag about his sisters and mum today, International women’s day.

According to the reality star, he has just 4 women in his life and 3 out of them are doctors while the remaining one is a barrister.

Sharing photos of his family, the 28-year-old wrote;

“My three DOCTORS & my BARRISTER. WOMEN in my family “I brag different”. Happy international women’s day. #internationalwomensday”

See some of the comments this post generated below;

@allen_i.p wrote “You have beautiful sisters. Well accomplished women! Happy International Women’s Day!”

@braidsandko wrote “Wow! they are truly worth bragging about ozo”

@theluxurycommodity wrote “You should brag differently, it’s not easy”

@thandi_mashow wrote “Indeed you brag differently…. just look at all that beauty”