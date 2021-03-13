I broke up with my ex for refusing to ‘frog jump’ when he offended me –Cossy Ojiakor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Actress, singer and dancer, Cossy Ojiakor, in a recent statement revealed she can’t change her lifestyle because of any man.

Cissy made this known during an interview with Saturday Beats as she went on to reveal what went wrong between her and her ex-lover.

Speaking on her relationship with her ex-lover, Cossy revealed it went sour because they allowed too many people to have a say in the relationship.

”Both of us are on talking terms and I have asked him why he said some false things about me on Instagram. He told me he had deleted the false claims from his page. When I leave a man, I do not try to go back to him. I try to leave in peace and avoid being enemies with my past lovers. I guess he was just trying to get attention. I think he did that to me because he was still mad at me,” she said.

‘we had a little misunderstanding and the rule was that if one party offended the other, the guilty person would do a frog jump. I also do it when I am wrong. However, he refused to do the punishment when he erred because his friends told him not to. But I have forgiven him,” she added.

