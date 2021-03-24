I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she poses in front of a rare Mercedes vintage Benz (Photo)

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels seems to be all out for beautiful photos this week.

Recall that she recently took to her IG account to share a new pretty look of her.

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look (Photo/Video)

Well, it seems that was not enough as the Billionaire wife in another post shared photos of her posing in front of a Mercedes vintage Benz.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, she stated that she does not chase rather, she attracts with her unique personality at all times.

She wrote, ‘I don’t chase, I attract.”

See her post below;

Regina Daniels is one of the wives of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

See also: Ned Nwoko gushes over new photos of Regina Daniels & son