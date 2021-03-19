‘I don’t think she’s mentally stable’ -Reactions as heavily pregnant woman tattoos photo of Mayorkun on her stomach

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians have reacted to the video of a pregnant woman tattooing Singer, Mayorkun’s face on her baby bump.

In the video, the is presently going viral, the heavily pregnant woman was seen exposing her big baby bump while a young man was helping her tattoo the singer’s face on the belly.

According to social media users, what the lady is doing is not normal hence the speculations that she might not be mentally stable.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments generated below;

@leemah_saminu wrote “I don’t think she’s mentally stable tho”

@sweetonedrey wrote “This tattoo madness is getting out of hand. People wey normal for 9ja no pass 100.”

@i_bStunna wrote “The Govt really need to do something serious about the mental health of Nigerians, it’s getting outta hands”

@browniee05 wrote,, “Mayorkun better pay for her child’s schooling until university … cos this girl is insane… what kind of fan love is this Woman gesturing ok that will make you suffer yourself like this.”

@Kemi__bankole wrote “Shows how senseless poverty can make people. Are you kidding me? God help that child with this kind of senseless mother. Some people don’t deserve children”

Via Twitter
