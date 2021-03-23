TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with…

Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number…

I gat you all the way – Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on her birthday

EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has taken his love for his colleague, Mo Bimpe to another level as he released a new track to celebrate her as she turns a year older today.

Sharing the music track performed by one Otega on his Instagram page, the actor vowed to always be there for Mo Bimpe.

He wrote “Hey Super woman , amazing being , trust me your strength intimidates me , you are all shades of amazing no doubt. My person , my darling , fight buddy, brainstorming partner , I can go on and on with no stops . Happy birthday omo Oba mi owon , May the Almighty never forsake you , may the rest of your life be the best of your life . My prayers and wishes for you are endless , Any day anytime , I gat you all the way . Happy birthday my darling”

READ ALSO

Any man comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a…

Actor, Nonso Diobi promises to win the Oscars

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I gat you all the way – Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on her…

Harrysong reveals Skiibii as his best man (video)

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

I hate fame because celebrities can’t cheat in peace – N6

Lifestyle Audit: Mixed reactions as Nigerians flaunting lifestyles they can’t…

‘He is ashamed’ – Reactions as video of Buhari’s…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More