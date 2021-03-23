I gat you all the way – Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on her birthday

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has taken his love for his colleague, Mo Bimpe to another level as he released a new track to celebrate her as she turns a year older today.

Sharing the music track performed by one Otega on his Instagram page, the actor vowed to always be there for Mo Bimpe.

He wrote “Hey Super woman , amazing being , trust me your strength intimidates me , you are all shades of amazing no doubt. My person , my darling , fight buddy, brainstorming partner , I can go on and on with no stops . Happy birthday omo Oba mi owon , May the Almighty never forsake you , may the rest of your life be the best of your life . My prayers and wishes for you are endless , Any day anytime , I gat you all the way . Happy birthday my darling”