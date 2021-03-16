‘I have been bought my a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi Blessing opens up

A few weeks after it was rumoured that her new boyfriend dumped her over the dirty fight she had with Bobrisky, actress, Nkechi Blessing has disclosed that she has been bought by a Yoruba man.

According to Nkechi in a post, she shared on Instagram, she is a property of a Yoruba man because she has been paid for.

In her words;

“A Yoruba man’s Property… I mean, he paid in FULL”

Some of her followers took to her comment section to react to this. See some of their comments below;

@ademolatajibola wrote “Paid In Full just like Jesus did for our sins abi? “

@official_leonlift wrote “Plenty something….. Yoruba man is lucky…he ll eat the food before the other food”

@maribel__darlington wrote “That dude must be a strong MAN”

@ojay_fundz wrote “Post him and let see him”

@adepojuolaoluwakiitan wrote “Yes o cus na full load him buy”