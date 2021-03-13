I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


iyabo-ojo

Talented Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has spoken on how she was raped 5 times.

Iyabo Ojo in her statement revealed she has gone through some pains that will forever leave an everlasting scar in her heart.

The mother of two disclosed that she narrated all her sad experiences in the new episode of her reality show ‘BARE IT ALL WITY IY’.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Iyabo wrote;

“Nothing prepares you for the worst the pains & thoughts never go away. It leaves an everlasting scar in your heart & if not careful may ruin you…….. please note that it’s ok to talk about it, it’s ok to seek help, it’s ok to know that you’re not alone …… I have been raped 5 times …… and on today’s episode of BARE IT ALL WITH IY you get to watch & listen to my story, also I have a very close sister of mine who also took the bold step to share some of her ugly experience……. link in my bio (iyaboojovlog) for the full story”

