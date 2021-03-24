‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down emotional words to Annie on their wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
2Face responds to wife battering allegation
Sensational singer, 2face Idibia has penned down emotional words to his wife, Annie on their wedding anniversary today.

According to 2baba, he has seen different people say hurtful things and mock Annie because she loves him and he is grateful and blessed that she is always having his back.

Sharing some of their old photos, 2baba wrote;

”This our waka don start tey tey b4 the fame and small fortune wey we dey manage now show up. This 8yrs na just as we dey see am for form “FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY”
I have seen how some have said couple goals when the see u but no level is perfect.
I have seen how some have said hurtful things and tried to mock u because u love a guy and vice versa but babes all that is to whom it may kwansign. I’m so blessed and grateful to u for having my back always. I’m so lucky and happy to have u as my woman
MY QUEEN. LYTID @annieidibia1 Happy anniversary babes. Make I no go talk too much come go spoil my gangster image”

 

Via Instagram
