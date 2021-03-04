I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on who to choose

A young lady recently took to social media to narrate her ordeal as she expressed confusion on who to choose between two of her lovers.

According to her narration, she has two boyfriends who provide for her. She stressed that these two guys really make her happy and are good to her.

From her narration, they both took her out during this year’s valentine’s day and she also spoke with the mother of one of the guys.

See do: Omah Lay recounts how a female fan tailed him home at 3AM for a photo (Video)

She stated that she loves them both and can’t choose one, however, she has been taking Postinor since they both enjoy raw intercourse.

She then shared her ordeal to solicit advice.

See her post below;