TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on who to choose

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A young lady recently took to social media to narrate her ordeal as she expressed confusion on who to choose between two of her lovers.

According to her narration, she has two boyfriends who provide for her. She stressed that these two guys really make her happy and are good to her.

From her narration, they both took her out during this year’s valentine’s day and she also spoke with the mother of one of the guys.

READ ALSO

It’s a privilege to be able to sleep with a white girl…

Before you date me, know I will not post you on social media…

See do: Omah Lay recounts how a female fan tailed him home at 3AM for a photo (Video)

She stated that she loves them both and can’t choose one, however, she has been taking Postinor since they both enjoy raw intercourse.

She then shared her ordeal to solicit advice.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on…

Omah Lay recounts how a female fan tailed him home at 3AM for a photo (Video)

We met on Facebook – OAP Nkubi and wife open up about how their…

Akiolu: #EndSARS hoodlums stole $2m, N17m from my palace – Oba Of Lagos

Obafemi Martins speaks on alleged clash with Burna Boy, reveals what happened

Veteran actor Sadiq Daba is dead

You Deserve To Spoil Yourself After Working Hard – Actress Mosun Filani Tells…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More