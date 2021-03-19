‘I hope you learn from this’ – DJ Cuppy speaks on dropping lawsuit against Isreal DMW

Nigerian DJ and daughter of billionaire, Cuppy Otedola has taken to her social media platforms to disclose that she has dropped the lawsuit against Isreal DMW.

Recall that Cuppy sued Isreal DMW after he accused her of using Zlatan for her Gelato song without paying him a dime. DJ Cuppy who obviously did not find this funny, decided to take legal action against Israel by asking him to tender a public apology, which he did.

In her recent update, Cuppy mentioned that she has dropped the lawsuit, adding that social media users should learn from Isreal.

In her words;

“Update:

Following the public apology of Isreal Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly.

As social media users, I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters. Two hearts”