TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

News
By San
rape

A 38-year-old man Alfred Chikere has been remanded by a magistrate court in Port Harcourt for reportedly sleeping with a 12-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old girl was also detained in a remand home for agreeing to engage in carnal acts with Chikere. According to the Police, the 38-year-old man confined the girl in his house for over a month while her parents search for her location.

ASP Omorujia went ahead to inform the court that the 12-year-old girl was kidnapped as a virgin and Chikere slept with her throughout her stay with him. To the utmost surprise of Senior Magistrate C.J Digwe, the 12-year-old girl mentioned that she allowed Chikere to deflower her because she likes sex.

READ ALSO

Reactions as video of Fani Kayode threatening a domestic…

Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos, Burnt To Ashes…

Read Also: ‘You did not enjoy your childhood’ – Reactions as Regina Daniels shares throwback photos

On this note, the case was adjourned by the court to April 20, 2021, for further hearing.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She Announced That She…

Multichoice announces N90 million grand prize for #BBNaija Season 6;…

‘You did not enjoy your childhood’ – Reactions as Regina…

“Omotola’s Husband Offends Her, But…” – Fan Shares…

“Nigeria Is Designed To Frustrate You” – Toke Makinwa Cries…

“Happy Birthday Uncle TJ…I Miss You So Much” – Davido…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More