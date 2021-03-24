‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

A 38-year-old man Alfred Chikere has been remanded by a magistrate court in Port Harcourt for reportedly sleeping with a 12-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old girl was also detained in a remand home for agreeing to engage in carnal acts with Chikere. According to the Police, the 38-year-old man confined the girl in his house for over a month while her parents search for her location.

ASP Omorujia went ahead to inform the court that the 12-year-old girl was kidnapped as a virgin and Chikere slept with her throughout her stay with him. To the utmost surprise of Senior Magistrate C.J Digwe, the 12-year-old girl mentioned that she allowed Chikere to deflower her because she likes sex.

On this note, the case was adjourned by the court to April 20, 2021, for further hearing.