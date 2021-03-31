‘I love to bother them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson says as she engages her children with acting | Watch

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has revealed that she likes to bother her children and their father.

The actress made this known in her recent post on Instagram.

In the video the mother of 4 shared, she was seen acting a comic Tiktok drama with her children and according to her, the kids showed interest in acting.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“Some people say one thing but do the opposite, some do the opposite and say another ..but last last na HQ we gat to dey use…WCW is me, I love to bother them all…both hubby and kids @theokojiekids … @princeodiokojie, the kids wanna act ooo”

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@nemie_caleb wrote “Inborn character, super mummy”

@jegedechristopher wrote “An amazing actress”

@queenzilivia wrote ” mercy please you can’t kill me what did I just watch”

@official_ucheagu wrote “purity is so good with acting”

@tessybenson1 wrote “I guess their dad is the cameraman”