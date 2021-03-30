I married at a young age; endured suffering to please my dad – Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor (Video)

Nollywood veteran movie maker, Patience Ozokwor in a recent statement has recounted her experience on how she got married at a young age.

The Nollywood star made this known in an interview with Bolanle Olukanni which aired on Channels Television, the actress said she was married off at a young age by her parents after being told she can’t wait for the person she loved.

Ozokwor who described the experience as horrible, said she endured because she didn’t want to disappoint her father who loved her so much.

The actress noted that she comes from a polygamous family in which one does not leave their marriage, and from a Christian background in which divorce is not an option. She also revealed that she looked for ways to take care of her children after discovering that her husband had a terminal disease.

She also narrated how her husband who woke from coma, expressed surprise of her still sticking with him in spite of his sickness.

See video below;