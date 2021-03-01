‘I Miss Her So Much’ – Actress, Ada Ameh Reveals How Her Late Daughter Changed Her Life

One of the popular Nigerian actresses, Ada Ameh was heartbroken in October 2020 when she lost her daughter, Aladi Godgift. Aladi was was over 30 years old when she died.

Ameh had appeared inconsolable after the sad incident but with the passage of time, she seems to be getting over it and moving on with her life.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, the actress stated that her late daughter made her a better person in many ways.

She said, “In the space of some years, I lost four members of my family. It was in 2018 after the death of my younger singer, Ajuma, who was a football coach, that I discovered I was suffering from depression. I had not even healed totally, when my daughter passed away. My family members, friends and colleagues stood by me and supported me with prayers. Empress Njamah became like a small mother to me. We have known each other for over 22 years. It has just been by the grace and mercy of God.

“I miss my daughter so much and I still have a large picture of her in my living room. My daughter died as an adult and we practically grew up together. I had her at the age of 14. She was more of a friend to me, than a daughter. It is not something I can ever forget. Even if I give birth again tomorrow, I cannot replace her. She was irreplaceable. She made me a better person. The way I value and appreciate people was because of her. In many ways, she made me who I am today. If I did not have her, perhaps, I would not have been the person I am today. She gave my life a new meaning and she made my journey much easier (cries).”