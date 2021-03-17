I need my old life back – BBNaija’s Kaisha cries out

While many Nigerian youths will be happy to at least make it to the Big Brother Naija house even if they don’t end up winning as many believe the fame and popularity that comes with making it to the reality TV show is enough.

However, it seems it is not what it looks like as BBNaija lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru has a different opinion.

Kaisha in a recent statement had taken to social media to cry out that she needs her old life back.

Kaisha who is an entrepreneur from Sokoto state made this known via her Twitter handle.

According to her, all that glitters is not gold.

She wrote;

”I need my old life back!! , not all that glitters is

