I tested positive for COVID-19 – former Pres. Obasanjo
Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo in a recent statement has revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to the reports, Obasanjo revealed this on Friday March 5, while speaking at a colloquium held in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state to celebrate his 84th birthday.
The former Nigerian leader said after he tested positive for Coronavirus, he tested negative after another test was conducted on him three days later.
Obasanjo said;
“It will surprise you that I tested positive for COVID-19. I called them to come and test me. They came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result till Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.
“When they came three days after, they tested me and said I am negative, that is three days after I tested positive.
“My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain. She said maybe they tested me at the later stage of being positive.
“I told her I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result. But I tested positive. Since then I have been tested three times and the test came back negative. So, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.
“It is nothing to worry about. When I tested positive, my household ran from me. I told them to stay in their place while I stayed in mine.”
