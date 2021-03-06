I tested positive for COVID-19 – former Pres. Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo in a recent statement has revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Obasanjo revealed this on Friday March 5, while speaking at a colloquium held in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state to celebrate his 84th birthday.

The former Nigerian leader said after he tested positive for Coronavirus, he tested negative after another test was conducted on him three days later.

Obasanjo said;