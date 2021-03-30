‘I was scared when I was pregnant’ – Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo says on her daughter’s second birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo has revealed why she was scared when she was pregnant with her daughter.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her daughter on her second birthday, Tania disclosed that she suffered endometriosis, hence the reason she had so much anxiety and feared things could go wrong.

Sharing many videos from her pregnancy journey, the mother of one wrote;

“I never got a chance to share some of my pregnancy and birth videos not because I was hiding but because I was scared. I didn’t know what to expect with my endometriosis and I had so much anxiety as I was scared about all the things that could go wrong. Plus I also knew I wouldn’t be able to handle such a loss publicly. So I decided not to share anything until she was born. Luckily for me, I had the most amazing pregnancy and the easiest delivery when it was time to push Sarai came out in 5 minutes.

She is turning two tomorrow and my heart is so full. I’ve been having flashbacks of my pregnancy the whole day. God is so faithful @symplysimi ‘s Duduke is honestly the only song that can possibly describe the moments shared in this video. To everyone that has lost a baby or is still trying I pray God will surprise you and bless you with all your heart desires.”

Via Instagram
