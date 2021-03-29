‘I will drag your desperate hungry selves’ – Actress, Ruth Kadiri warns her colleagues and friends

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to Instagram to warn her colleagues and friends ahead of the 2021 elections.

According to the mother of one, she is patiently waiting for her colleagues and friends to start campaigning for politicians in powers ahead of the 2021 election. Speaking further,  Ruth said she would drag such people, tagging them as hungry.

In her words;

”Dear colleagues and friend. I am waiting for those of you who will post politicians who have been in powers forever and ask us to vote for them. I will drag you. I will drag you. I swear I will drag your desperate hungry selves but your wigs don’t say I didn’t warn. With all due respect, don’t be a fucking sell out. Thank you”

Via Instagram
