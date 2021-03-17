TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress,…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory…

ICPC arrests Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof Ojerinde over ₦900m Pencil & Eraser fraud

News
By Olumide

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC has arrested a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde, for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

Professor Ojerinde, who was arrested on 15th March, 2021, in Abuja, by operatives of ICPC, is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO). He has been detained by the Commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials, according to the ICPC website.

He has been detained by the Commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

READ ALSO

JAMB announces date for 2020 Post-UTME

JAMB announces cut-off marks for 2020/2021 academic session

The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies thatcannot be traced.

He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates him for winning…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts to Burna Boy,…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude

ICPC arrests Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof Ojerinde over ₦900m Pencil & Eraser…

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

‘The kind of men that ask me out ‘ – Bobrisky opens up

‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ –…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More