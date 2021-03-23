TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

‘I’d rather be single than tolerate a man’ – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment
By Kafayat
'Everyone makes mistake, I am a better person now' - Tacha (Video)

Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Tacha took to Twitter to say that she would rather be single than tolerate a nonsense attitude from a man.

According to the 25-year-old, Nigerian ladies about enduring violence, no matter how little. She further asked women to stop giving men the leverage to treat them like trash, adding that they should learn to be their own boss.

In her words;

READ ALSO

BBNaija Dorathy reacts to rumours about her secret wedding

‘You can’t shame the shameless’ –…

“OWN your OWN SH*T and be your BOSS! 2021 no Bs should be TOLERATED! Thank you.

STOP giving these men the LEVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I’d rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!

This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Singer, Simi opens up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy from the public

BBNaija Dorathy reacts to rumours about her secret wedding

‘I’d rather be single than tolerate a man’ – BBNaija Tacha

Actress, Omotola Jalade writes a tribute to her husband

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More