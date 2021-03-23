‘I’d rather be single than tolerate a man’ – BBNaija Tacha

Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Tacha took to Twitter to say that she would rather be single than tolerate a nonsense attitude from a man.

According to the 25-year-old, Nigerian ladies about enduring violence, no matter how little. She further asked women to stop giving men the leverage to treat them like trash, adding that they should learn to be their own boss.

In her words;

“OWN your OWN SH*T and be your BOSS! 2021 no Bs should be TOLERATED! Thank you.

STOP giving these men the LEVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I’d rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!

This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop”