TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress,…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie Publicly Disagrees With His Father

Entertainment
By San

Yul’s father, Pete Edochie reportedly said in a video that he would buy a car and register it in his son-in-law’s name in order to solidify his daughter’s marriage but registering the car in his daughter’s name will break the marriage before it eventually gets broken.

The veteran actor said;

READ ALSO

Nengi shares touching story of how a 13-year-old girl prayed…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares…

If youre a man and you have alot of money. Your daughter is getting married and you want to buy a car, fine. Buy a car as a present for the new family, register that car in name of your son-inlaw, you are encouraging that marital relationship to last, register the car in the name of your daughter, you break up that relationship before too long. Quote me.

Reacting to the legend’s comment, Yul acknowledged the fact that his father has the right to his opionion, however, he is going to do otherwise.

He wrote;

Of course, Chief is entitled to his opinion. @peteedochie

And back then their ways were different. For me, if I buy a car for my daughter @danielleyuledochie as a wedding gift, I’ll give it to her to register in whatever name she likes. If she asks me to do the registration for her then I’ll register it in HER name.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

I need my old life back – BBNaija’s Kaisha cries out

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude

ICPC arrests Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof Ojerinde over ₦900m Pencil & Eraser…

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More