If love makes you turn back against family, watch out – Uti, Nigerians react

Popular media personality Uti Nwachukwu has reacted to the recent interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah as they revealed some shocking details about the British monarch family, they spoke on the ill-treatment they received from the royal family, the treatment their son Archie received from the royal household especially because of his skin colour.

Uti in his statement insisted that family should always come first.

The TV personality in a series of tweets shared that family not only should always come first, but also mentioned that if love ever makes a person turn his back on family then the person needs to be careful.

He mentioned that he would never join anyone especially his lover to bring down or ridicule his family because loyalty is key for him. The actor further shared that family will always be there for you regardless of what happens.

FAMILY FIRST! ALWAYS! U SEE THIS LOVE THING, IF IT MAKES YOU TURN YOUR BACK ON YOUR FAMILY, THEN HMMMM WATCH OUT!! EVEN IF CLIFFORD ORJI WAS PART OF MY FAMILY, I WOULD NEEEVERR!! JOIN ANYONE (ESP A ROMANTIC PARTNER) TO BRING DOWN AND CONDEMN MY FAMILY..NEVER! #LOYALTYISKEY — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) March 8, 2021

Following his tweet, Nigerians have taken to their handle to react while some supported his view, others were against his opinion.