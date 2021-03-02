TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“If You Cannot Give When You Have N1000, You Will Never Give When You Have One Million” – Kate Henshaw Says

By San

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has sparked a debate on social media after sharing her thoughts on giving.

The actress is of the opinion that if a person cannot helps others when he/she has as little as N1,000, such an individual will also not help anyone even if they had N1 Million.

Henshaw made this known in a recent post on social media platform, Twitter.

“Social Media Has Put A Lot Of Pressure On Youths…

Man Who Embarrassed His Fiancee By Collecting His Wig And…

”If you can’t give when you have N1,000…You won’t give when you have N1million.” she tweeted.

Fans and followers of the actress were quick to flood her comment section as they shared their stance on the topic of generosity.

See reactions below;

@samsonadeyemi_ wrote; “This sound cliche but it’s so true! A lot of times, we think deceive ourselves by saying “I’d do it when I have so and so amount.” But truth is, the more we have, the harder it becomes to give! And in fact, we would always feel like we need to have more! Thanks for the reminder!”

READ ALSO: “Social Media Has Put A Lot Of Pressure On Youths Nowadays” – Presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie Cries Out

@iyke_nwabuko wrote; `“I don’t agree, with 1k you may need to eat and tp yourself to somewhere so may not be able to give out any dime, but with 1 million you “MAY” be able to do the basics and have a little to give.”

@firstdoctorr wrote; “You’ll be stingier when you have N100 million. You’ll even kill when you have N1 billion.”

@benigbakpa wrote; “I agree with you, Kate. Those who give from their little give with their heart. Those who give from plenty, give from their wealth.”

