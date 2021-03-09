If you were me, will you be normal? – Davido asks fans

DMW leader and singer, Davido in a tweet some hours ago dropped what looked like a rhetorical question as he asked if his fans would be normal if they were him.

“NO LIE … if u be me shey u go Dey normal??” the singer asked.

NO LIE … if u be me shey u go Dey normal?? pic.twitter.com/jDw0fONfNo — Davido (@davido) March 8, 2021

Daviso’s tweet has received different reactions from his fans and followers.

Recall that the DMW boss was in the news earlier today after he paid the school fees of a guy.

Theinfong reported that Nigerians on social media showered praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate revealed that the singer paid his school fees when he could no longer afford to continue school.

