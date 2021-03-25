“I’ll rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats” – Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star Ifu Ennada has disclosed that she would rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats.

Ifu Ennada while expressing herself said that “all men cheat”.

She added that there are monogamous men and women also have opportunities to cheat but they choose to be faithful.

She wrote; ”In other news: ” I’d rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats for a living. My peace of mind is paramount. Nobody can make me die before my time. It is not a man’s world… some men think they’re doing women a favour by marrying them. MF, the woman is the one doing you a favour”.

“With her money, a good sperm donor can give her a child/children and her own money will help her live her best life. And if she wants sex, there are different ways to get it – digital and manual. This is not 1850”.