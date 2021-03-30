I’m grateful to you Lord – Sinach celebrates 48th birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Talented Nigerian gospel singer and song writer, Osinachi Kalu, popularly known as Sinach has taken to her Instagram account to celebrate her 48th birthday today 30th March.

Sinach who shared some photos of herself wrote;

“Wait what! It’s my birthday !!
I AM SOOOO GRATEFUL LORD!!

#30thofmarch #sinach”

In another statement she wrote, ”Forever I am grateful
For who you are and all you’ve done for me !!

I celebrate God today
For my family
Ministry
Health and peace of mind !!

I celebrate God grace and supernatural favor.
Protection, wisdom and understanding!!

So grateful to You my Lord !!”

Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, known professionally as Sinach, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and senior worship leader at Loveworld. She is the first singer-songwriter to top the Billboard Christian Songwriter chart for 12 weeks in a row.

