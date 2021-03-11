TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata…

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out…

Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with…

How My Housemaid Stole A Neighbour’s Phone & Hid It In…

Don’t compare me to Nengi, I bought my house before BBN…

I’m not your mother’s mate – Tacha slams troll, says her win is hard work

Entertainment
By Olumide
BBNaija Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has disclosed in a video she shared on her social media platform that votes do not count when it comes to voting for a housemate to win Big Brother Naija. According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue. In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences. “Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha in a statement lashed out at trolls who often link her wins to Big Brother Naija reality show.

Tacha in a tweet via her official handle said she has been working hard to build her brand and that she never had anything easy in life.

She went on to list her achievements, as she added that she’s a proud entrepreneur who owns three business in the country without help from anyone.

READ ALSO

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries…

“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your…

Tacha also blasted people who compared her with other BBNaija reality stars as she declared there will never be another person like her in the show.

“Never had nothing easy for me!! At AGE 25 I own 3 REGISTERED BUSINESSES UNDER SYMPLYTACHA NIGERIA LIMITED”

“So when next y’all is talking your Bullcrap! PUT RESPEK ON MY NAME! I’M NOT YOUR MOTHER’s MATE!!”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata products

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having…

Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift (Video)

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’m not your mother’s mate – Tacha slams troll, says her win is hard work

Chisom Agoawuike debunks reports she married her SS2 teacher

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he becomes a Mansion owner…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

‘Why you should never listen to motivational speakers’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More