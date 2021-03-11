I’m not your mother’s mate – Tacha slams troll, says her win is hard work

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha in a statement lashed out at trolls who often link her wins to Big Brother Naija reality show.

Tacha in a tweet via her official handle said she has been working hard to build her brand and that she never had anything easy in life.

She went on to list her achievements, as she added that she’s a proud entrepreneur who owns three business in the country without help from anyone.

Tacha also blasted people who compared her with other BBNaija reality stars as she declared there will never be another person like her in the show.

“Never had nothing easy for me!! At AGE 25 I own 3 REGISTERED BUSINESSES UNDER SYMPLYTACHA NIGERIA LIMITED”

“So when next y’all is talking your Bullcrap! PUT RESPEK ON MY NAME! I’M NOT YOUR MOTHER’s MATE!!”