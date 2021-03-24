TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she…

Singer, Simi opens up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy…

I’m Playing A Prostitute In My Next Banger – Omoni Oboli Replies A Fan Who Shamed Her For Kissing In A Movie

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood Actress and producer Omoni Oboli has savagely replied to a fan who shamed her for kissing passionately in one of her movies.

The fan who just finished watching the movie of Omoni Oboli passionately kissing RMD in one of her movies took to her DM to criticize her for doing that as a married woman.

Omoni Oboli reacting to that asked how she will educate the fan and savagely said she’s playing the role of a prostitute in her next movie, does that make her a prostitute in real life?

READ ALSO

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

“Omotola’s Husband Offends Her,…

READ ALSO: Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

Omoni Oboli got criticized and shamed a lot after that scene of her passionately kissing RMD in a movie went viral and guess that is not over as anyone who watches the movie ends up criticizing her over again.

screenshot below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I’m Playing A Prostitute In My Next Banger – Omoni Oboli Replies A Fan Who…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She Announced That She…

Multichoice announces N90 million grand prize for #BBNaija Season 6;…

‘You did not enjoy your childhood’ – Reactions as Regina…

“Omotola’s Husband Offends Her, But…” – Fan Shares…

“Nigeria Is Designed To Frustrate You” – Toke Makinwa Cries…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More