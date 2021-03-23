I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to Buchi Alexandra for calling him out (Video)

It looks like crossdressers in the country will do everything possible to become popular and one of the easiest way ways to achieve this seems to be calling each other out.

In an earlier post, Buchi Alexandra released a video calling out James Brown as he said all the latter does is shout and throw tantrums all over the place.

Buchi in his statement stressed that the actions of Bobrisky and James make society see crossdressers and trans as retards.

However, James Brown, who is known not to let such a statement slide has responded via a video he shared on his IG page this afternoon.

James in his statement said no one should use his name to trend. He said he should be left alone to be lousy.

”Do you know how much I make from my lousiness? I am your elder sister. I deserve some respect”he said.

See video below;