In 2020 depression got the best of me – Comedian AY’s wife, Mabel Makun says as she celebrates birthday (Video)

Mabel Makun, the wife of comedian Ayo Makun, clocks 35 today and she opened up about her struggles in the past year.

The interior designer expressed her gratitude to God, her husband, family and friends.

She then added: ”I am more than grateful to God. 2020 I met with the devil in human form and after that experience,depression got the very best of me. God you were there for me,you confirmed to me that I am truly the apple of your eye,If there was a time that I ever doubted your existence,forgive me. To my husband,friends and family,I appreciate you all from the depth of my heart 🙏💕”

