‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car For Him’- Man Drags Linda Ikeji

An online troll has publicly berated millionaire blogger and entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji after she bought a luxurious car worth about N55 million for her father while she is still single.

The man known as Austine Ejeke on Facebook said instead of her to bring a husband home to her father, she rather bought a 2020 G-Wagon car for him.

He wrote;

“You Are Not Married and You Don’t Have A Husband and Your Own Personal D**k, Yet You Went and Bought 2022 G-Wagon Car Worth N55 Million For Your FATHER! Who Does That In This Our Nigeria! If I Were Him I Will Not Accept The Car!

