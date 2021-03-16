Instead of praying to God for a rich man – Linda Ikeji advises young ladies on what to pray about

One of the popular bloggers in the country, Linda Ikeji in a recent statement has dropped advice young ladies on financial matters.

Linda Ikeji who is considered one of the most successful bloggers in the country urged ladies to stop praying to God for a rich man.

She wrote;

Dear young lady, instead of praying to God for a rich man to locate you, why don’t you pray to God to make you a ‘rich man’? Because what happens if the rich man leaves?  you start hustling for another one? C’mon, that’s too much stress .

Start now at 17, 18 to find and fight for your dreams. Work your butt off to be rich. And work your butt off some more to stay rich. Its a bladdy, amazing place to be!  Happy New week! 

P.S; A rich man will eventually locate us sha …as a bonus 