Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She Announced That She Is Back

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram that has sparked pregnancy rumours among her fans.

This comes after she penned down a long message to thank her fans and other well-wishers who sent in text messages and emails to inquire about her. Recall that Chacha Eke became the talk of the town and made headlines after she announced the end of her seven years marriage with her husband.

Read Here: Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health Challenge

Other reports of domestic violence on the part of her husband surfaced online but then it was also gathered she’s been diagnosed with bipolar and she erupts whenever she’s pregnant.

Well, today, she appreciated fans and all those who inquired about her and noted that she is finally back after she metamorphosed.

Months after, she has shared lovely photos of herself in dark shades to enhance her growing skin However, many fans who believed Chacha is set to welcome a child took to the comment section to wish her safe delivery. She captioned the photo: ‘Titanium 👑

 

