‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche Ogbodo shares baby bump photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has sent social media into a frenzy with photos of her baby bump.

Tongues have been wagging since Uche who recently changed her looks shared baby bump photos on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the mother of one was seen flaunting her new look and her baby bump in a private jet.

Captioning the photos, Uche wrote;

“Flying private with my bunny in the oven, nah! You can’t seat with us, 3 is a crowd.”

@king_mich_jee wrote, “Is she pregnant?”

@realchychy24 wrote, “U get belle?”

@pearlshinei wrote “Wow! See who’s pregnant. So happy for you”

@dixtyomon wrote “A baby on da way, guess y’all didn’t notice that”

@teenahsfabrics wrote “Congratulations in advance”

@ibk126 wrote “Congratulations. Sure looks good on you. Sexy Preggo”

