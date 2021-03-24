It is harder to be a woman than a man – Ifu Ennada claims

Popular reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has dropped a statement in favour of women as she listed some of their exceptional qualities.

According to Ifu Ennada, it is harder being a woman than a man.

She made this known via her Instagram page where she opine that women “should be regarded as the stronger vessels” because it is “much harder to be a woman than it is to be a man.”

She pointed out how women go about their daily activities despite suffering pains, including period pains and childbirth.

She stressed that if men should become women for a week, most of them will fail at it.

Read her posts below;