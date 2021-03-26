“It Is okay to struggle sometimes” – Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh  has shared an advice with her fans and followers on social media who may be going through on tough phase or the other to be successful in life.

According to Tonto Dikeh, people should know that sometimes it is okay to struggle because humans go through tough uncertain times. These times builds the individual to be strong when similar situations arise in the future.

See also: “Men will disgrace themselves” – Toke Makinwa speaks against bashing women for the wrong of their partners

If you are struggling, remember that it is okay to struggle. You are human. We all go through tough and uncertain times,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

See her post below;

