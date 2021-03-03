It’s a privilege to be able to sleep with a white girl – Nigerian man claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian man has spark reactions online after he claimed it’s a privilege to be able to sleep with white girl.

The man identified as Mr Alan on Twitter, stressed that there’s nothing special about Nigerian girls and that white girls are not for everyone.

He claimed a white girl will let you have your way with her on the bed but Nigerian girls are very lazy when it comes to intercourse.

READ ALSO

”If you’ve been privileged to sleep with a white girl you’ll understand that there’s nothing special about a Nigerian girl’s pussy.”

“It’s a privilege cos it’s not for everybody. Everybody does not have the same destiny to travel abroad and have sex with a white lady.”

”White girls would let you have anal, would let you gist her, would let you put her in bondage, very flexible set of girls, they’ll spell coconut on your dick , throw summersalt and still won’t get tired, but Nigerian girls with their big stomach can’t offer much”

 

