”It’s because of them I don’t need a job” – Woman praises Nigerian men for being generous’

A lady has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to correct an assertion that Nigerian men are not providers.
According to the woman known as @TheOliviaLife, Nigerian men have provided for her for as long as she can remember.
She made this known in response to a Twitter user who said;
”The way Nigerian men talk about not being loved till they provide, you’d think they’re actual providers.”
@TheOliviaLife, speaking on how she has benefitted from men in this part of the world, said that it’s because of Nigerian men she doesn’t need a job or need to relocate abroad.
In her words;
”Not gonna lie, Nigerian men have provided for me for as long as I can remember.
”It’s because of them that I don’t need a job if I don’t want one.
”In fact, it’s because of Nigerian men that I’ve not moved to the abroad because WHO WILL GIVE ME A MONTHLY ALLOWANCE IN CANADA??? Ohoo”
— #TheRicherSinglemom book (@TheOliviaLife) March 8, 2021
