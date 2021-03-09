TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he…

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out –…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about…

”It’s because of them I don’t need a job” – Woman praises Nigerian men for being generous’

Social Media drama
By San

A lady has taken to the social media platform,  Twitter to correct an assertion that Nigerian men are not providers.

According to the woman known as @TheOliviaLife, Nigerian men have provided for her for as long as she can remember.

She made this known in response to a Twitter user who said;

READ ALSO

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who…

See How An Entire Family Died On Their Way Back From Their…

”The way Nigerian men talk about not being loved till they provide, you’d think they’re actual providers.”

@TheOliviaLife, speaking on how she has benefitted from men in this part of the world, said that it’s because of Nigerian men she doesn’t need a job or need to relocate abroad.

In her words;

”Not gonna lie, Nigerian men have provided for me for as long as I can remember.

”It’s because of them that I don’t need a job if I don’t want one.

”In fact, it’s because of Nigerian men that I’ve not moved to the abroad because WHO WILL GIVE ME A MONTHLY ALLOWANCE IN CANADA??? Ohoo”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is Worth 6.3 Million…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out – Uti, Nigerians…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

(Video) Loyal fan gifts BBNaija Kiddwaya a big cow for his birthday

If you were me, will you be normal? – Davido asks fans

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His…

(Photo) BBNaija Nengi becomes a landlady as she acquires a mighty mansion

”It’s because of them I don’t need a job” – Woman praises Nigerian men for being…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More