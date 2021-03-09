”It’s because of them I don’t need a job” – Woman praises Nigerian men for being generous’

A lady has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to correct an assertion that Nigerian men are not providers.

According to the woman known as @TheOliviaLife, Nigerian men have provided for her for as long as she can remember.

She made this known in response to a Twitter user who said;

”The way Nigerian men talk about not being loved till they provide, you’d think they’re actual providers.”

@TheOliviaLife, speaking on how she has benefitted from men in this part of the world, said that it’s because of Nigerian men she doesn’t need a job or need to relocate abroad.

In her words;

”Not gonna lie, Nigerian men have provided for me for as long as I can remember.

”It’s because of them that I don’t need a job if I don’t want one.

”In fact, it’s because of Nigerian men that I’ve not moved to the abroad because WHO WILL GIVE ME A MONTHLY ALLOWANCE IN CANADA??? Ohoo”