‘It’s hard for anyone not to recognize how awesome I am’ – Actress, Juliet Ibrahim brags on her 35th birthday
Liberian born Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is celebrating her 35th birthday today.
Taking to Instagram to share amazing photos from her birthday shoot, the mother of one wrote a birthday message for herself.
According to Juliet, she is an awesome person and it is easy for anyone to know this.
In her words;
“Happy Birthday to me! I’m such an awesome person that it’s hard for anyone not to recognize it – even me! Happy Birthday to someone who is full of unbelievable awesomeness! Yes, that’s right. It’s my birthday. My life is way more interesting than I could ask for at this age. I’m happy that I was born like me, not like anyone else. Wishing myself the happiest of birthdays. On this special day, I just want to thank God for the priceless gift of life that He has given me and for the wonderful people He has put in my life. It’s my birthday! #AToAstToLife #tapfordetails”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES