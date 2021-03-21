TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing opens up on how she secretly got…

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car…

Drama as James Brown continues to drag Bobrisky; dares him to…

CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku tenders public apology to his wife,…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

Actress, Mercy Johnson goes into fashion business, releases…

Buhari’s lookalike spotted driving ‘danfo’ in Lagos (Photos)

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

Entertainment
By Olumide
Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla speaks on relationship with Lil Kesh
Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla speaks on relationship with Lil Kesh

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo has for the second time gotten a chance to feature in a music video with rapper and YAGI Records owner, Lil Kesh.

The new song which is titled ‘Love like this’ also comes with a feature from his former label (YBNL) artiste, Fireboy DML.

Priscilla shared a clip of the video in which she once again plays Lil Kesh’s love interest on Instagram on Saturday

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely…

‘Don’t stop, keep moving’ – Iyabo…

She wrote: “Drop some 🔥 for my acting🥰. Love like this video out now :@lilkeshofficial @fireboydml.”

See his post below;

Priscilla had previously featured in the video of Lil Kesh’s 2019 song ‘Nkan be’.

There are reports that they are in a relationship, but both of them have denied any intimacy between them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast Toyin Abraham for…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing opens up on how she secretly got married, birthed a…

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car For Him’- Man…

Drama as James Brown continues to drag Bobrisky; dares him to make a video…

CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku tenders public apology to his wife, Mary on her…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

Grammh Awards: I’ll never forget how so many of you prayed that I…

Davido Reacts As Tunde Ednut Hints That Chioma Is Preventing Him From Seeing his…

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car For Him’- Man…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku tenders public apology to his wife, Mary on her…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing opens up on how she secretly got married, birthed a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More