Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video
Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo has for the second time gotten a chance to feature in a music video with rapper and YAGI Records owner, Lil Kesh.
The new song which is titled ‘Love like this’ also comes with a feature from his former label (YBNL) artiste, Fireboy DML.
Priscilla shared a clip of the video in which she once again plays Lil Kesh’s love interest on Instagram on Saturday
She wrote: “Drop some for my acting. Love like this video out now :@lilkeshofficial @fireboydml.”
See his post below;
Priscilla had previously featured in the video of Lil Kesh’s 2019 song ‘Nkan be’.
There are reports that they are in a relationship, but both of them have denied any intimacy between them.
