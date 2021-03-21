Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo has for the second time gotten a chance to feature in a music video with rapper and YAGI Records owner, Lil Kesh.

The new song which is titled ‘Love like this’ also comes with a feature from his former label (YBNL) artiste, Fireboy DML.

Priscilla shared a clip of the video in which she once again plays Lil Kesh’s love interest on Instagram on Saturday

She wrote: “Drop some for my acting . Love like this video out now :@lilkeshofficial @fireboydml.”

See his post below;

Priscilla had previously featured in the video of Lil Kesh’s 2019 song ‘Nkan be’.

There are reports that they are in a relationship, but both of them have denied any intimacy between them.