James Brown commences search for a lady he can spoil and take care of (video)

Popular crossdresser, James Brown has commenced a search for a lady he can spoil and take care of.

He acknowledges the fact that he is a man despite the controversial lifestyle he portrays online.

The popular crossdresser shared a hilarious video of himself dressed as a man but with his lashes fixed and makeup done.

He said;

”Hey Durlings, let me be in your DMs. I am a man and I am looking for a girl that I will take care of, that I will spoil. Let me take care of you, let me be your man”

See the video below;

James Brown is the second most controversial crossdresser in the country after Bobrisky.