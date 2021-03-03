Jubilation as BBNaija Laycon achieves another milestone

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
laycon45

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon are jubilating his latest achievement on social media.

The reality star who just gained 1 million followers is being celebrated and by his fans and followers on the platform.

According to Laycon‘s fans, the singer is the first ex-housemate to get 1 million followers on Twitter. This they said he achieved without clout chasing and by pursuing his musical career.

See how some of Laycon’s fans reacted to this;

@itsebolzy wrote “The funny thing is he doesn’t chase clout or anything. He is just there promoting his music and telling his fans how he loves them on every transcendental being that is valid….”

@idia.homeboy wrote “Meanwhile awon “laycon is using to trend” ave not reached 500k”

@iamtoyin wrote “#1MillionTwitterIcons. Their fada, do am if e easy”

@_dasola_babe wrote “First to get verified, first to get to 1M, we are the record breaker”

@legend__zino__ wrote “When you are big you are big Abeg…congratulations to him”

Via Instagram
