Ka3na subtly calls out organizers of the BBNaija show over ongoing highlights (photo)

BBnaija housemate Ka3na aka Boss Lady has called out the organizers of the popular reality TV show following the highlights’ biased nature that started on the 1st of March.

The reality TV star had engaged her fan in a question and answer section on the ongoing BBNaija highlights.

On her Instastories, a fan had asked why the show’s organizer did not show details of what happened between Nengi and Kiddwaya when they were spotted in the toilet.

Responding to the question, Ka3na, who subtly called out the show’s organizer, said she also wondered why her sweet sides were not portrayed in the highlights.

The fan asked: Nengi and Kidd in the toilet, why are they not showing us what went down.

Ka3na replied: Same thing i asked myself when i never saw my sweet side on highlights when i came out.