Kanye West now the richest black person in US history as his net worth rises to $6.6 billion

American rapper and 2020 presidential candidate, Kanye West is now worth $6.6 billion, a significant increase from the amount that West was reported as being worth back in April 2020 by Forbes, PEOPLE confirms.

Led by his sneaker and apparel business Yeezy, which is now in partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., the business is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

The value of the new Gap collaboration with Yeezy, which is scheduled to hit stores this summer, “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total,” Bloomberg reported, citing a bank estimate.

The “Famous” rapper also has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalogue, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.

This is coming after he won a Grammy award a few days ago.