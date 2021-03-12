Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers & making her go through security to reach him

It looks like the end of the relationship between US rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is drawing to end.

This is coming as a recent report has claimed that Kanye has cut off his wife Kim Kardashian and has changed his number to stop her from reaching him.

The report revealed that before Kim Kardashian announced her split from Kanye, the rapper allegedly blocked his wife from reaching him.

According to Page Six, a source told the outlet: “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security’.”

However, despite the split between Kanye and Kim, the couple are reportedly are much involved in their children’s life and Kanye is regularly seeing his four children.

The source continued: “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them.

“She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

Recall that they reportedly filed for divorce in February after hiring celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and the couple shares joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Kanye and Kim both have a combined $2.1billion fortune, and they have a prenup agreement they both signed in 2014 before getting married.