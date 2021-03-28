Kardashian begged Kanye West to meet up with her after his ‘frustrating’ Twitter meltdown

TV reality star, Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for a divorce from her estranged husband and rapper, Kanye West, last month, begged him to meet up with her after he made disparaging tweets towards her mum, Kris Jenner in 2020.

In the eagerly-anticipated 20th and final season of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians show, Kim was seen speaking to the camera about the split on Thursday’s episode.

She revealed Kanye had been residing at their Wyoming ranch while she remained at home and she wouldn’t mind meeting up with him.

The scenes came amid Kanye’s infamous social media meltdown last year, in which he posted a series of hurtful tweets about his wife and her mother Kris Jenner.

Kim said on the episode that she found the scenario ‘frustrating’ and urged him to meet with her to discuss his woes.

She said: ‘Kanye’s been in Wyoming and he’s been posting a lot of things on social media. That is a little bit frustrating, but you just have to kind of separate yourself from what’s going on at home and what’s going on on the internet.’

It then seemed that Kim was reaching out to her aides in a bid to contact Kanye, as she was seen speaking on the phone.

She said: ‘I am happy to come tomorrow, I am happy to come to Wyoming next week, whenever he wants. I’m still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him and I know he needs that.’

At the time of filming, the rapper had posted a series of tweets about the Kardashian family.

He accused Kim’s mother Kris of ‘white supremacy’ and said he would ‘go to war’ with her.

Kanye and Kim began dating in 2012 and were engaged in 2013 before marrying in a lavish ceremony in May 2014.

The divorce is the first for Kanye and third for Kim, who was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.