Keep my name out of your sewage mouth – Erica slams Samklef after he clashed with her

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef over the weekend clashed with singer Simi and  BBNaija lockdown star Erica after sexualising singer Tems.

Simi in a tweet on Sunday asked what was wrong with Samklef after his comment on Tems.

She said, “Wtf is wrong with you?”

Instead, he responded to Simi in a series of now-deleted tweets saying, “Eye service better face front. U 2 know abi? U wan show yourself.

Why didn’t u dm to take it down? But now u only pass abi? Simi. Toxic. @Symplysimi u ingrate. Cause u think say u don blow. I go delete that tweet. But u f up.”

He further mentioned Erica in his tweet, stating that although she had sex on national television, everyone had moved on from the episode.

Erica then took to her handle to warn Samklef never to mention her name.

She said, “Excuse me, I don’t know you, so please keep my name out of your sewage mouth. You just had to insert me in your drama today! I will not be associated with you!

Before all of this, Samklef had posted a tweet saying he could not wait to see Tems butt in her upcoming music video with Wizkid.

“Everybody can’t wait to see Tems yansh. Me self dey wait. Who Dey dey wait with me?” he wrote.

 

