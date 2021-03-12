Kemi Olunloyo lists Davido, Tacha and others as celebrities who buy social media numbers, reveals the cost

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
Most of Tacha's fans are prostitutes - Kemi Olunloyo blast Titans

Popular Nigerian investigate journalist, (Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that majority of Nigerian celebrities buy social media numbers to boost their fan base.

Kemi Olunloyo in a statement listed Davido, Tacha among others as examples of celebrities who buy social media numbers.

While responding to a troll on Twitter, Jemi Olunloyo tweeted,

‘And so? How many do you have. Focus on that. Engage with interesting topics, network and build Yourself. Tacha purchased followers just like I exposed her Instagram in 2019. Anyone can buy followers, fake bots most of the time. Tacha has 400,000 real followers.’

She went on to drop the list of top ‘social media followers’ buyers as she also revealed the cost.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, only Wizkif, Tunde Ednut and D’banj have organic followers.

