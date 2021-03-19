Kiki Osinbajo celebrates 28th birthday with jungle-themed photos

Kiki Osinbajo, who happens to be one of the daughters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo clocked 28th years old this month.

Kiki took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful jungle-themed photos as she celebrates her 28th birthday.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“Im grateful +1. Happy birthday to me . Woke up to soooo much love this morning, I’ve cried like 3 times already don’t know what to expect again anyway permit me to flood the TL today “

Kiki Osinbajo studied Law with Management at Aston Business School and is the founder of two companies, Glam’d Africa Store and Beauty Store.

Nigerians have also taken to the comment section to celebrate her.