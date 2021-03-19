TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Hospital Erroneously Damages The Womb Of A Nigerian Woman During…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

Kiki Osinbajo celebrates 28th birthday with jungle-themed photos

Entertainment
By Olumide

Kiki Osinbajo, who happens to be one of the daughters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo clocked 28th years old this month.

Kiki took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful jungle-themed photos as she celebrates her 28th birthday.

See also: Mosun Filani reveals what she does to friends who don’t upload her picture on her birthday when they celebrate theirs

READ ALSO

#BBNaijaFinale: “Seyi has already made us proud”- VP’s…

Top Post Today: “I’m a single mum with four…

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

 

“Im grateful +1. Happy birthday to me . Woke up to soooo much love this morning, I’ve cried like 3 times already don’t know what to expect again anyway permit me to flood the TL today “

Kiki Osinbajo studied Law with Management at Aston Business School and is the founder of two companies, Glam’d Africa Store and Beauty Store.

Nigerians have also taken to the comment section to celebrate her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Hospital Erroneously Damages The Womb Of A Nigerian Woman During Fibroid Removal…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Kiki Osinbajo celebrates 28th birthday with jungle-themed photos

Mosun Filani reveals what she does to friends who don’t upload her picture…

The peace of mind money gives can’t be compared to temporary pleasure of…

“She’s More Nengicious Than Nengi” – Reactions As Nengi Meets Her Look-Alike

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Actress, Chacha Eke celebrates husband on his birthday amidst marriage crisis

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More